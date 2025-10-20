EXPLAINER: What you need to know about AWS outage

Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has begun recovering from a major global outage that disrupted thousands of websites and popular applications, including Snapchat, Reddit, PayPal’s Venmo, and Roblox, on Monday.

The widespread disruption, which lasted for a few hours, left businesses, financial institutions, and online platforms struggling to function. By 6:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. GMT), AWS said it was seeing “significant signs of recovery” for some affected services.

In this article, Tribune online explains what you need to know about what happened, why it matters, and how it was resolved.

What is AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a global cloud computing platform that provides data storage, networking, and digital infrastructure for companies, governments, and individuals. It powers thousands of websites and applications, including some of the world’s most popular platforms such as Netflix, Zoom, and Snapchat.

When AWS experiences a glitch, it doesn’t just affect Amazon it disrupts any business or app that relies on its servers to run.

What caused the outage

According to Amazon, the outage was linked to an issue in one of its networking systems that manages a key database product. This caused widespread disruptions across multiple services.

AWS said it noticed “increased error rates and latencies” in its systems but assured users that “most requests should now be succeeding” as engineers worked to restore normal operations.

How bad was it

The incident was one of the largest internet disruptions since last year’s CrowdStrike malfunction that affected hospitals, banks, and airports.

Outage-tracking site Downdetector received over 4 million reports of problems globally. Snapchat alone saw more than 22,000 reports at its peak before systems began recovering.

Other affected services included Fortnite, Roblox, Prime Video, Alexa, Coinbase, Chime, and Robinhood. Even major British institutions such as Lloyds Bank, Vodafone, and the UK tax authority HMRC were hit.

Why does this matter

Experts say the outage exposes how interconnected and dependent today’s digital world is on a few major cloud providers. A single failure in one company’s infrastructure can ripple across countless services worldwide.

“The main reason for this issue is that all these big companies have relied on just one service,” said Nishanth Sastry, Director of Research at the University of Surrey’s Department of Computer Science.

Was it a cyberattack

So far, there is no evidence suggesting a cyberattack. Analysts say it was likely a technical glitch rather than a security breach.

However, cybersecurity experts note that such large-scale incidents naturally raise concerns due to how far-reaching AWS’s systems are.

Has the issue been resolved

By Monday morning, AWS said it was seeing “significant signs of recovery”, and most apps had started returning to normal. Users may still experience minor slowdowns as Amazon continues to clear system backlogs.

The AWS outage shows how much of the global internet depends on a few tech giants for stability. While services have resumed, experts warn that without diversified cloud systems, similar disruptions could easily happen again.

(BBC)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

