Alleged forgery: PDP welcomes investigation by DSS, Police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday that it was totally disposed to an investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force into the allegation by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, that his signature was forged in a 25 August 2025 letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the said letter, in which the signatures of the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and Anyanwu appeared, the party informed the electoral umpire of its plan to hold its upcoming National Elective Convention fixed for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on 15 November.

However, Anyanwu has since petitioned the DSS, the Inspector-General of Police, and INEC, alleging that his signature was forged as he did not sign the letter.

In petitions dated 15 and 16 October respectively, he called for an investigation into the matter, as well as the arrest and prosecution of those whom he claimed forged the letters.

Reacting officially on Monday to the allegation, the PDP welcomed the DSS and the police to investigate Anyanwu’s allegation, adding that “those who have chosen the path of propaganda, of making allegations, must also provide the proof.”

Speaking at the Wadada Plaza National Secretariat of the party, the National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, said that Anyanwu not only attended both the 24 July and 25 August National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the party, but also co-signed all letters emanating from the meetings to implement directives of the PDP regarding the Ibadan convention.

At the 101st NEC meeting, which was held on 24 July, Ologunagba said Anyanwu co-signed the letter convening the meeting and also attended, signing the register as the number four participant on the list.

Tendering a copy of the letter and the resolutions reached at the meeting, Ologunagba recalled that at the meeting it was agreed that the convention would be held on 15–16 November 2025, whereupon the national secretary was directed to communicate the decision to INEC.

“NEC also directed the national secretary to write to INEC on the convention. NEC approved the membership of the convention and the zoning committee.

“In all of this, Anyanwu was present,” he stated.

At the 102nd NEC meeting held on 25 August, Ologunagba presented copies of four letters Anyanwu co-signed with the national chairman in furtherance of decisions regarding the Ibadan convention.

One of the letters was addressed to INEC as official notice on the Ibadan convention; a second letter was on the composition of the membership of the convention planning committee; a third letter was on the repeat of the South-East zonal congress of the PDP; while the fourth letter was a notice of repeat congresses in Anambra and Ebonyi states.

“All these letters were signed by him and the national chairman,” Ologunagba added.

He also presented another letter, where Anyanwu, in his capacity as the Secretary of the Sub-Committee on Contact and Mobilisation for the convention, wrote the then chairman of the sub-committee, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, requesting funding for the inauguration of the committee.

He added that the same Anyanwu also signed a letter on the naming of 15 sub-committees for the convention.

Ologunagba said that on the strength of his active participation as a member of his own sub-committee, Anyanwu went ahead to write letters to members of the committee, inviting them to the inauguration.

“One of them was his personal staff, who acknowledged the letter.

“So, you can have alternative propaganda and not alternative facts,” he stated.

Speaking further, the PDP spokesman urged the security agencies to conduct a full investigation, reminding them that “deliberate misinformation” and “presentation of lies” are considered serious crimes in Nigeria that must not go unpunished.

Ologunagba added, “There are personal consequences for deliberate misinformation. He who alleges must prove.

“We welcome the investigation. Let the security agencies go ahead with their investigation.

“This is a calculated attempt to derail the party and the convention.

“This is criminal, as forgery is a very serious allegation, and the security must take this seriously.

“The facts have been presented, and there is punishment for lies.”

Efforts to get Anyanwu’s reactions to the position of the party did not yield results as of the time of filing this report.

