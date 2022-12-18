Expect opposition (III)

We have been looking at the issue of opposition.

“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. The mediocre mind is incapable of understanding the man who refuses to bow blindly to conventional prejudices and chooses instead to express his opinions courageously and honestly.” Albert Einstein.

Why many people get into trouble when opposition shows up is because they assume they will never be opposed. They react with surprise and discouragement because of the unrealistic expectation of going through life on a smooth sail. Opposition is “common to man” and must be expected.

“Outrage. Fear. Confusion. Anger. Nostalgia. Withdrawal. Many of the ways we Christians respond to opposition are far from ideal.

Peter knew what it was like to face opposition, to lash out in anger or draw back in fear, to be restored in love, then to step out boldly with gospel courage. It took him years to learn, but with Jesus beside him and the Spirit within him, he did. Later in life, he wrote a letter—1 Peter—to fellow sufferers, and taught them how to respond as a Christian to opposition.

‘Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you.’ 1 Peter 4.12.

This isn’t new. It isn’t strange. It’s normal. Paul promises that “all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted” 2 Timothy 3.12. “In the same way,” Jesus reminds us, “they persecuted the prophets who were before you” Matthew 5.12. Don’t be surprised. God certainly isn’t.” David Gunner Gundersen.

Also some people fail to handle opposition well because they think they ought not to be opposed. They have an over inflated idea of their own importance so opposition is seen as an affront, an insult to their intelligence and competence. Pride makes a man react badly to opposition.

We must not crumbled or be crushed by opposition.

“The tendency for any leader in a pressure-filled situation is to withdraw and isolate yourself. I get it. It’s hard to know who you can trust. This is why it is so important to surround yourself with like-minded leaders who understand the big picture. You will most likely be accused of creating a “yes” board by your detractors. Don’t be confused by their accusations. You are much easier to discourage if you can be isolated, either by your own decision or by theirs.

We have a quote that we use in our one-day events that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Pastor, share the burden of pressure with your trusted leaders. It is unlikely that you will be successful at bringing change if you don’t.” Dave Sellers

