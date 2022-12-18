Tears as Sammie Okposo is buried in Lagos

Tears flowed freely on Thursday when popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo was committed to mother earth as friends and families bade the singer final goodbye.

The three-day burial arrangement had started on Tuesday with service of songs and farewell praise party at La Madison Place, Oniru with colleagues of the deceased coming together to honour and celebrate the life and times the music icon.

A service of song had also held on Wednesday in the honour of the singer who reportedly died in his sleep according to a statement released by his family.

With tributes pouring in for the late gospel singer from everyone at the House on Rock Church, Lekki on Wednesday, one could easily tell that Okposo would be sorely missed by many whose lives were impacted by his music.

On Thursday, his wife, children, family and a selected friends and colleagues gathered at the burial site to give the singer a private internment as those who attended couldn’t hold back tears when his body was being lowered into the grave.

One of the deceased’s friend and colleague, Nikki Laoye, who joined the family to bury Okposo described him as a loving and caring figure in her life, saying he was always fighting for her.

Tribune Church News learnt that there will be outing service at the Logic Church, Lekki today with family and a few friends of the deceased expected to grace the event.