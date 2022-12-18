How my father’s death inspired my music career—Bvc Square

Versatile Nigerian singer and rapper, Victor Chibuzor, professionally known as ‘Bvc Square has expressed his desire to use his music to tell stories that can’t be expressed by mere words, noting that he wants to make music for people who good music.

Bvc Square who blends hip hop and rap music hinted that he never wanted to make music professionally but the death of his father pushed him to the point where he could not keep certain words and lyrics to himself anymore.

According to him, “I never wanted to publicly do music but after I lost my dad and couldn’t heal from the pain, I realized that putting that energy into my songs made me write better lines and I started to heal because I got to write a few songs about the bond we shared.”

The singer who hails from Enugu State stated further that growing up between the Eastern and Northern Province shaped his understanding and use of a few languages, which contributed to his deep sense of the music culture and love for lyricism.

Inspired by ‘Nobody in particular’ he found music when he was young and didn’t know he had the talent until he harnessed his skill and took time to work on his lyrics and decided to do it professionally in 2020.

He released his debut single “Slime” but realized he could do much more and took his time to work on his skills and improve his talent.

Bvc Square believes in hardwork and consistency, as he says “I make music for people who love good music and are interested in versatility, I never wanted to do this but keeping good music to myself is nothing but being selfish and I’m not that kind of guy”