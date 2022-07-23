Examination is over

Dear children, congratulations on the completion of your examinations. Aunty Yemi is awaiting your parents’ comments on your results by next weekend.

Now that examinations are over, it is time to rest/relax your brain as well as body for the next six weeks. I pray that the holiday will be a refreshing time for you, no illness is permitted in your bodies by God’s mercy.

Every Saturday on this column promises to be interesting throughout your holiday. I have a few suggestions for you to get engaged in.

-Take a break from waking up very early

-Visit family and friends especially your grandparents

-Attend occasions such as birthdays, weddings, etc

-Go and see new places especially your home town or other places of interest that you have read in books.

-Go to the cinema

-Read books you can lay your hands on

-Learn to do new chores

-Enroll for vocations

-Go for sports

-Take a new adventure

-Visit the 300 zoo to see animals.





-Join a hobby class.