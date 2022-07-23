My wife built house without my knowledge —Husband

A 36-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola, Zambia, has been left in shock after he discovered that his wife was secretly building a house which is currently at window level.

According to Zambia Observer, Godfrey Kapwi has since dragged Linda Mutambo 29, his wife to court seeking divorce as he cannot trust her any more.

Godfrey told the Kabushi Local Court that his wife bought a plot of land and built a house up to window level without his knowledge.

“I am in shock that my wife bought a plot of land and has built it up to window level. What is more shocking is that her parents have been supporting her,” he lamented.

Godfrey narrated that his wife misused the money he gave her for personal things and that she even failed to buy clothes for the children.

“The most shocking part is that she has built the same house in the same area with the man I suspect she is going out with.

“I am a driver and always away from home. I found out that she was dating the relative to the landlord. I forgave her and we moved on,” he said.

He told court however, that he could not continue living with her after this as he felt cheated.

Linda in her defense told the court that the couple started having problems when her husband got another woman pregnant.

“We started having disputes after he impregnated another woman.

“My in-laws also started interfering in our marriage. They complained we were staying on their plot and that was why my parents got me a plot of land and I started building,” she said.

Passing judgment, the presiding senior magistrate, John Kabwe, sitting with another senior Magistrate, Emelda Masuwa, granted divorce and ordered Godfrey to compensate his wife with K6,000.