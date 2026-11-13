Ex-Team Ogun captains pledge support for Yayi’s governorship bid

Former captains of Ogun State sports team, under the aegis of Association of Former Team Ogun General Captains, have indicated their support for the governorship bid of Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi.

Chairman of the association, Mr Segun Gbayi, while speaking on behalf others in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said it has become imperative for the association to be part of Senator Yayi’s bid to become the governor of the state.

The statement reads: “Ever since Senator Yayi declared his interest in becoming the governor of Ogun State, we have been monitoring closely and we feel the time is ripe for us to join the train on a journey to make Ogun State greater than it is.

“We strongly believe in Senator Yayi’s capacity to lead the State. Having seen his track records as a Senator, it is our belief that he will do even more as a governor.

“Even though our core interest is in the area of sports, we are also trusting him to perform creditably well in other sectors.”

The association, therefore, called on all Ogun state indigenes both at home and in diaspora to give their full support to Senator Yayi’s in order to actialise his dream of becoming the governor in 2027.