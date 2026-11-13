Tantita donates operational vehicles to Delta police division

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) has donated operational vehicles to the Enerhen Divisional Police Headquarters, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State to strengthen police mobility, enhance operational effectiveness, and enable swift response.

Tantita’s General Manager, Military Liaison, Brigadier-General Efe Edafioghor (retd), who presented the brand-new Toyota Sienna and Hilux to the divisional headquarters, was joined by the company’s Community Relations Manager, Administrative Manager, and Head of Procurement.

Receiving the donation, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nnamdi Okeke, appreciated Tantita for the gesture, saying the vehicles would improve officers’ mobility, operational coordination and service delivery.

The company had previously donated operational vehicles to Ekpan Division, as well as reconstructed and equipped Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters.