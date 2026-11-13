Over 27 per cent of women test positive for cervical cancer screening in Adamawa — Expert

Cervical cancer has been identified as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in society, a medical expert and Associate Professor of Gynaecology, Dr. Maisaratu Bakari, disclosed this at the free cervical cancer screening centre in Fufore, Adamawa State.

Dr. Bakari, who is the lead doctor at the free cervical cancer screening centre organised by the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICART), said the screening and treatment programme was timely, as many women in Adamawa were battling cervical cancer.

“The last survey carried out in the state showed that 27 per cent of women tested positive during cervical cancer screening,” she said.

She noted that NICART’s intervention in the state was timely, as it would provide women with the opportunity to undergo screening, receive diagnoses and access treatment where necessary.

She said cervical cancer was the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, after breast cancer, but added that early detection and treatment had helped women in the developed countries overcome to the challenge.

She appealed to women to take advantage of the free cervical cancer screening to get screened and receive treatment if necessary.

Earlier, the Consultant for Prevention and Control at NICART, Dr. Nandi Ishaya Tokkit, said the screening programme was aimed at helping to detect the virus, prevent its spread and treat any cases identified.

“Adamawa State is one of the states where we are conducting the screening over the next few days. In fact, it is the state selected from the North-East region as a pilot state.

“We are hoping to screen about 200 women for treatment and possible referral where necessary. So far, the screening is going on well, and we are pleased with the turnout,” she added.

She further explained that the aim was to integrate cervical cancer screening services into family planning programmes at primary healthcare centres across the country.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Aisha Abubakar, thanked NICART for the opportunity to undergo screening and called on other women to take advantage of the initiative.