Former chief of Naval Staff and the Accord gubernatorial candidate in the November 11th governorship election in Kogi, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin Oyibe (Rtd), has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday.

As part of his birthday message, Jibrin said he prays that Allah guides and preserves the Vice President as he discharges his duties for the development of Nigeria.

Jibrin recognises Vice President Shettima’s dedicated service to the nation, noting that it is his wish that Allah bestow His grace on the Vice President as he discharges his duties.

He prays that the birthday marks a new beginning in the life of His Excellency and for better development in Nigeria.

