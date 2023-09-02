For effectiveness and smarter service delivery in security management in the country, the federal government of Nigeria has been called upon to make uniform provisions for security personnel in the country at least twice a year.

This call was made by a Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

Ajadi in a statement on Saturday while reacting to claim that most of the security personnel in the country are not adequately equipped with uniforms leading to many of them buying uniform dress on their own.

Ajadi, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun in the 2023 general elections opined that providing the uniform dress twice a year will boost the personnel’s morale, making them look more corporate and smart, stressing that it will also add to their effectiveness, bring about full-service delivery and general efficiency in the discharge of their duty to their fatherland.

He pointed out that there may not be respect for any security personnel, who looks haggard and tattered, hence, the need for the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to make Nigerian security personnel look smarter, sharper and decent while on the job.

According to him: “The additional uniform yearly will go a long way in encouraging, strengthening and promoting professionalism in the security services.

“Providing uniform dress twice a year, no doubt will stand them out in any gathering and it is meant to further boost the morale and professionalism, pride and commitment as well as effectiveness of the security personnel.

“It will also reflect the civility and character, the peaceful nature of the security personnel, depicting commitment in defending the defenseless in the country”.

