Ortom lied against Buhari on Fulani claim

The Presidency on Tuesday warned politicians not to risk further violence at a time the nation is witnessing heightened insecurity but should promote what brings citizens together.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) where it gave the admonition, the Presidency accused Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State of lying over his claim that high-ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence.

The statement informed that the governor made the claim in a recent interview, saying: “These ridiculous claims are patently untrue. If he is as brave as he claims to be, let him name names. Let him name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

“It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same interview describes himself as a child of God who believes in being lawful and respects the Nigerian constitution, felt the need to spread such a divisive lie.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In a period of heightened insecurity, our politicians should be working to bring us closer together, not risking further violence by dishonestly seeking to further divide us along ethnic or religious lines.

“Fortunately, the cheap, dog whistle politics behind Ortom’s falsehood are plain for all to see. He is not the first opportunistic politician who has attempted to sow discord amongst his country’s people in the run-up to an election; sadly, he will not be the last.

“The Nigerian people will see him for what he is: an opportunist flaunting his wares as the country prepares to elect its next president; a man fond of posing in military fatigue who expects the country to believe Nigeria’s top security personnel would share high-level confidential information with him. To be clear: they do not.”