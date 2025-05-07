Ex-Delta gov, Emmanuel Uduaghan, returns to APC

Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, former two-term Governor of Delta State, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he left in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections.

Dr Uduaghan, who was the APC senatorial candidate for Delta South in 2019, received his new APC membership card—numbered Delta WRN//023/32001—at his residence in GRA, Warri.

He was formally received into the party by Comrade Alero Naomi Tenumah, former APC Delta South Women Leader; Mr George Ino, Chairman of APC Abigborodo Ward 6; along with other party leaders at both the ward and local government levels.

Expressing gratitude for the show of solidarity and honour, the former governor assured party stakeholders of renewed synergy and ongoing collaboration to further the development of Delta State.

Our Principal Correspondent reports that notable APC figures present at the ceremony included Mr George Ino, Comrade Alero Naomi Tenumah, Ward Secretary Omamuli Folorunsho, LGA Assistant Financial Secretary Moses Atsemudeomeyin, LGA Welfare Assistant Isaac Ogbemi, Ward Organising Secretary Favour Adibor, Ward Woman Leader Stella Umeh, and Elder Sunny Kpenosen.

Fresh Angle International has also gathered that Dr Uduaghan’s daughter, Orode Uduaghan—Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Child Development in Delta State—has received her APC membership card from the ward leadership.

Other prominent political figures in attendance included Hon Misan Ukubeyinje, former Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and ex-member of the Delta State House of Assembly; Engr Great Kpenosen, Youth President of Abigborodo Community; and Ephraim Edun, former PDP Ward 6 Chairman.

In a brief address, Comrade Tenumah commended Dr Uduaghan for returning to the APC with a significant number of his supporters. She assured him of a strong working relationship aimed at strengthening the APC in Warri North and Delta State as a whole.

Tenumah also encouraged new entrants to the party to collect their APC membership cards in order to contribute meaningfully to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

