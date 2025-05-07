FG signs financing pact for $158m value chain programme in Northern Nigeria

The Federal Government has signed a $158.15 million financing agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to launch the Value Chain Programme in Northern Nigeria (VCN), an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of over 3.1 million rural dwellers.

The eight-year programme, co-funded by IFAD, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Nigerian government, targets nine northern states—Borno, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara—with interventions focused on value addition, food security, and poverty reduction.

The signing ceremony, held Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who described the programme as a strategic intervention aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is an investment of faith in the North—not as a region of deficits, but one of abundance,” Shettima declared. “The VCN is a declaration of our promise to reduce poverty, nourish our people, and restore dignity to Nigeria’s farming families.”

He noted that the programme would complement the recently launched Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs), serving as a pipeline for quality raw materials and boosting the export of value-added goods.

The VP also highlighted the programme’s inclusive focus, targeting underserved groups—women, youth, persons with disabilities, and returnees—while leveraging digital tools for transparency and impact tracking across the agricultural value chain.

Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the National Assembly, pledged legislative support to ensure the programme’s success, calling it “a transformative step for rural Nigeria.”

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, described the initiative as a milestone in Nigeria’s quest to revamp its agricultural sector, noting that the partnership with sub-nationals underscores a shared commitment to inclusive growth.

Also speaking, IFAD Country Director, Mrs Dede Ekoue, said the project aims to boost climate-smart agriculture, post-harvest value addition, financial inclusion, and job creation—with over 30,000 jobs projected and 229 km of access roads to be constructed.

Governors of Borno, Jigawa, and Katsina states, along with deputy governors from other beneficiary states, pledged their commitment to the programme and urged implementers to consider adjusting timelines for optimal benefit.

The highlight of the event was the signing of a Joint Roadmap for Accelerated Start-up between the federal government and IFAD.

Also in attendance were members of the National Assembly, the Minister of State for Regional Development, Hon. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, IFAD’s Regional Director Mr. Bernard Mwinyel Hien, and other development partners.

