2025 Hajj: Oyo pilgrims depart Ibadan for Lagos

Pilgrims from Oyo State departed from Ibadan for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday as part of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde who met with the pilgrims before their departure at the Hajj camp in Olodo, Ibadan assured them that in 2026, the airlifting of pilgrims would take place at the Ladoke Akintola International Airport in Ibadan rather than at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Governor also noted that the ongoing upgrades to the airport are aimed at meeting international standards and expanding its operational capabilities.

According to him, : “I went to the airport two days ago and I can tell you that it is a project God has already completed.

“The airport is now a reality. I am submitting a letter indicating that by the time we want to do next year’s Hajj, we have the capacity to take off from our airport here.

“We are not going to be doing a symbolic take-off, in which you would fly from here to Lagos and take off from that point. No. You will take-off from here till you get to your destination. We hoped for it, worked towards it and God has helped us to actualise the dream.

“What flying out of Ibadan Airport during the Hajj operations of next year would do for us is that Customs and Immigration personnel would be posted there. This will definitely make the airport assume both regional and international status.

“Also, let me say in response to the request by the chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, that we have made some progress on infrastructure. Few years back, when you wanted to come to the Hajj Camp, there was only one major road but, today, there is an alternative road.

“The Circular Road will take you through Badeku from the back of this place as you don’t need to go to Iwo Road. You can also turn right from here to link Moniya Road.

“Also, the bridge that didn’t allow us to host this farewell programme here last year has been completed and I have seen it. They will also fix the road beyond this point that we are all standing to complement what the chairman is requesting for.

“When I came here for the first time about six years ago, it was very dusty. But we have now made some progress, as the car park has been done and other roads are being fixed. Before this time next year, the whole project would have been completed.”

He equally charged intending pilgrims to follow laid down rules and avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the state and that of their respective families.

He commended the chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheik Wahab Ateere, and members of the board for the successful planning and coordination of the 2025 Hajj operations.

“I want to urge you, the pilgrims from Oyo State, to pray for the government while praying for yourselves and families.

“Remember to also pray for the Federal Government, because most of the things they do at the federal level always have an impact on what we do at the state level.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Atere, appreciated Governor Makinde for his unprecedented developmental strides and continuous support to the Muslim community and the board towards a smooth 2025 Hajj exercise.

Atere explained that with the support of the governor, the state has secured the visas for all the intending pilgrims, who will be airlifted in two batches on 10th and 11th of May, 2025 without any delay.

He added that the board has secured befitting accommodations for all the intending pilgrims and made other arrangements successfully.

In his lecture, Professor Kamil Oloso charged the pilgrims to remain focused and perform the Hajj rites devotedly, spend their money wisely and look out for one another.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the chairman, Ibadan Muslim Community, Chief Bayo Oyero, and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu appreciated Governor Makinde for his unflinching support, charging the intending pilgrims not to use the Hajj operations for social visit or tourists’ adventure but as what it is, one of the pillars of Islam.

In attendance were, the wife of a former Oyo State governor, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja, who was represented by Alhaja Iyabo Kobiowu; former deputy governor and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former deputy governors , Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi and Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Others were Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi and the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni.

Also in attendance were the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and Grand Imam of Oyo State, Sheik Abdulganiyy Agbotomokekere; League of Imams and Alfas and top government functionaries.

