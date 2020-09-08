The former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala James Nggilari, has defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Nggilari lamented that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has not been fair to him.

He said his defection will be formally made known in a sooner possible time with prominent PDP and thousands of his loyalist.

He confirmed to this medium that his political dream will be far better of in APC.

“It is better for me to go to APC where I can be valued and cherished because PDP in Adamawa has not been fair to me, I must be candidate.

“In a sooner possible time a press conference will be organised where I and my teeming supporters will be decamped including prominent PDP men,” Nggilari said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

Ex-Adamawa gov defects to APC

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

Ex-Adamawa gov defects to APC

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

Ex-Adamawa gov defects to APC