Equities market records 4th-day loss posts -0.4% decline

Negative sentiments persist as equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained weak for the fourth consecutive time on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.39 per cent to 24,174.45 points, largely due to depreciation recorded Dangote Cement and Zenith Bank stocks.

Investors lost N49.6 billion at the end of the trading activities of the day, as the market capitalization depreciated to N12.61 trillion. Thus, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -1.3 per cent and -9.9 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was however positive as 14 stocks gained relative to 10 losers. Specifically, Linkage Assurance and Vitafoam were the top gainers of the day with 8.6 per cent and 7.9 per cent, while Eterna Oil and Prestige Assurance recorded the largest losses by ten per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively.

Performance across sub-sector gauges tracked was bearish as the NSE Industrial index led the laggards by 1.58 per cent, followed by the NSE Insurance, NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods indices which fell by 0.93 per cent, 0.07 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively. The NSE Oil/Gas index closed flat.

The total volume of trade decreased by 0.3 per cent to 304.19 million units, valued at N3.27 billion and exchanged in 3,500 deals. FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 82.20 million units while Dangote Cement was the most traded stock by value at N696.36 million.