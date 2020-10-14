#EndSARS Protesters defy heavy downpour, continue protests in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
EndSARS Protesters

EndSARS Protesters in Lagos have not backed down despite the reaction of the Federal Government to the demands of endSARS protesters across Nigeria,

The Protesters defied heavy downpour and matched down to Lekki tollgate, Onikan Stadium and the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to continue their demonstration.

According to reports that have surfaced on social media, protesters in Abuja have been attacked by hoodlums around Berger bridge in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The protesters have repelled the hoodlums and have regrouped to continue their demonstration.

Recall that yesterday, the Federal Government and other stakeholders consented to the #5 of #5 demand of the protesters and promised to work on police reform.

Furthermore, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recalled all members of the now proscribed State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), to Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. He also established a new anti-robbery team Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to fill in the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…EndSARS Protesters

 

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.

His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…EndSARS Protesters  EndSARS Protesters

 

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy 

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19…EndSARS Protesters EndSARS Protesters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi lifts suspension of Emir of Misau 

Latest News

Despite opposition, APC caretaker insists on membership register

Latest News

NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers

Latest News

Minister tasks NIMC to increase digital identity enrolment by 500%

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More