EndSARS Protesters defy heavy downpour, continue protests in Lagos

EndSARS Protesters in Lagos have not backed down despite the reaction of the Federal Government to the demands of endSARS protesters across Nigeria,

The Protesters defied heavy downpour and matched down to Lekki tollgate, Onikan Stadium and the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to continue their demonstration.

According to reports that have surfaced on social media, protesters in Abuja have been attacked by hoodlums around Berger bridge in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The protesters have repelled the hoodlums and have regrouped to continue their demonstration.

Recall that yesterday, the Federal Government and other stakeholders consented to the #5 of #5 demand of the protesters and promised to work on police reform.

Furthermore, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recalled all members of the now proscribed State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), to Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. He also established a new anti-robbery team Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to fill in the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…EndSARS Protesters

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…EndSARS Protesters EndSARS Protesters

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19…EndSARS Protesters EndSARS Protesters