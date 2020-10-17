EndSARs protest: Three die in Osun

No fewer than three persons lost their lives on Saturday when the #EndSARS protest turned bloody in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Tribune Online learnt that one of the injured ones who was taken to a hospital gave up the ghost.

One of the medical experts in the hospital who preferred anonymity hinted that the injured person brought to the hospital died shortly after they brought him there.

A top security operative who preferred anonymity also said that two persons died at Old Garage area of Osogbo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…