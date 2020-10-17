FG okays reopening of Eko, Marine bridges on Monday

The Federal Government (FG) has approved the reopening of the Eko and Marine bridges in Lagos State after concluding urgent repair works on them.

This is sequel to report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the first phase has been 100 per cent completed.

This was conveyed in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Director, Press Unit, Mrs Boade Akinola.

The minister stressed that while the completed section of the Eko Bridge (Lagos Island Bound) would be reopened to traffic, work should immediately commence on the Alaka bound side of the project.

While commending Lagosians for their patience, understanding and cooperation, he said members of the public should be informed of any restrictions to traffic while work is ongoing on the second phase of the project.

On his part, the Director Highways (Bridges & Designs), Emmanuel Adeoye, said work was taking off without the need for either partial or complete closure of the bridges.

He explained that: “The 1,350-metre Eko Bridge, built in phases between 1965 and 1975, links the Lagos Island to the mainland. It was closed to traffic in March in order to replace faulty joints and bearings.

“Work commenced in May on the first of the three phases in which repair works on the Marine Bridge was divided.

“The repairs on the bridge which is part of a network of complex bridges with several loops taking traffic in and out of the Apapa area of Lagos included jacketing and skin repairs of the piers, lifting the bridge section deck in order to change the electrometric bearing, milling and placing a new wearing course of asphalt among others.

“The repair works on the Eko and Marine Bridges is part of the ongoing Federal Government’s Bridge Maintenance Programme which involves the repairs and rehabilitation of over 37 bridges nationwide.”

