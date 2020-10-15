EndSARS /#EndSWAT protesters lock down Benin-Lagos expressway + VIDEO

Thursday was a tough day for commuters on the ever-busy Ugbowo end of the Benin-Lagos expressway as youths under the aegis of the #ENDSARS protesters took over the road in continuation of the week-long nationwide movement against police brutality in the country.

The young protesters drawn from the students population from Ugbowo, Ekosodin, Edo Development Property Authority, EDPA and up to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, in their thousands blocked the highway, singing songs in derision of the police and the humongous salaries paid political office holders across the country.

The carnivalesque procession became more colourful as the young men and ladies made use of the newly constructed pedestrian flyover as podium while the DJ dished out revolutionary songs of the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, that of his son, Femi Kuti and the ‘Nigeria jagajaga’ crooner, Idris Abdlukareem, from the juke box

Chieftains of the Thursday protest included members of the Students Union Government, SUG, of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, assumed the positions of coordinators of the protest aimed at bring comprehensive reforms to the police.

Policemen who were drafted to scene became mere spectators as the protesters conducted themselves peacefully for the almost five hours it lasted they stayed on the road.

Addressing the crowd intermittently, the President, of UNIBEN SUG, Comrade Egwu Benjamin said; “We are adding our voice to what has been happening across the country and we are demanding an end of SARS. We are saying end SARS and they are giving us SWAT. What we are saying is that we want police reforms. The government can do better; it should bring in more intellectuals into the police”

“More graduates and other intellectuals should come into the police, more persons will become interested. We were told Nigeria is the giant of Africa but now I can’t see our height. What we are saying is end SARS, end SWAT and give us a reformed police”, Egwu reiterated.

Also speaking in like manner, the SUG Public Relations Officer, Comrade Destiny Uanzekin said “This is a new generation and the beginning of a new order. It won’t just be end SARS now because our next point of call is the politicians”.

“We are not just fighting just because we want the end of SARS neither are we fighting because we want the end of SWAT, we are fighting for a Nigeria that we believe in, we are fighting for a Nigeria that we trust is going to be happening very soon. We are in the streets as youths because we know we have a higher stake in the Nigerian society, we are in the streets as youths because we know we have the right as legitimate citizens to air our views. This is not illegal, this protest is legal, what they have been doing to us is what is illegal. Killing our youths, killing our sisters and brothers extra-judicially is wrong. The salaries of the people that we vote into government to represent us are being overpaid, let them earn the same salary like civil servants”, he canvassed.

For the hours that the protest lasted, it was a complete gridlock and that forced some of the travellers to join the march in solidarity.

One of the travellers, who simply identified himself as Osarobo, said he had to join the protesters because he was consoled with the fact that “it is for the right course and I may be stranded right now but I am not frustrated because this is an overdue cry to reform the police force and not just SARS. Let police be well paid and see whether POS won’t stop on highways” .

#EndSARS protesters lock down Benin-Lagos expressway + VIDEO

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria To Maintain Buhari, Osinbajo With N12.3 Billion In 2021

DESPITE paucity of funds leading to plans by the Federal Government to borrow additional N4.2 trillion in 2021, both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have asked the National Assembly to approve N3.227 billion for them to travel during…

MONDAY LINES: The End Of SARS

YOU know if I shoot you, nothing will happen. The highest anyone will do is cry justice on Twitter,” Lagos-based entrepreneur Samuel Otigba told CNN that he got that threat live and direct from a SARS operative. He said his offence was his refusal to pay bribe to the officers…

5 Things To Know About The Dissolution Of SARS — Police

he Nigerian Police Force(NPF) have bowed to the pressure and demand of Nigerians to ban a unit of the force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Sunday. Recall that protests from youth have been ongoing across the states of the country and Nigerians in diaspora have also joined in the struggle to end the police unit…

Amnesty International Demands Prosecution Of Officers Involved In Extrajudicial Killings, Human Rights Abuse

As varied reactions trail the dissolution of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Amnesty International on Sunday demanded the immediate prosecution of officers involved in extrajudicial killings and other gross human rights…

SARS Has Outlived Its Usefulness, Lasting Solution Must Be Found ― Pastor Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the presiding pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly called Latter Rain Assembly, on Sunday said SARS, an arm of Nigeria police created to combat armed robbery incidents in the country has outlived its usefulness, declaring that a lasting solution must be found towards a more holistic and fundamental…