EndSARS: Edo sets up judicial panel of inquiry

The agitation by the Nigerian youths for a reformed police force in the country, using the platform of the two-week-long #EndSARS protest, received a boost, on Monday, as the Edo State Government established a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into circumstances leading to the protests in the state.

A statement issued by the government and endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Oarodion Ogie, said that the setting up of the 12-man panel was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian youths, as articulated in the demands of the #Endsars protesters.

The statement added that Governor Godwin Obaseki had approved the institution of the panel, which would be headed by Hon Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, and would have other members representing various interest group that are ancillary to the protest.

According to the statement, Bishop Feb Idahosa would represent the clergy clan, while Francis Osayi, would take the slot of the academic community, ASUU and Comrade Osahon Obasuyi would be for the Nigerian Youth Council, NYC.

Other members listed include Prest Aigbokhian for the Civil Society, Mrs Uloaku Uzamere, NCWS; Comrade Pius Efofan, ANS; Pius Okpere for #EndSARS Movement; Comrade Kola Edokpayi also for #EndSARS Movement; Mrs Felicia Monyei for the Ministry of Justice; a Representative of security forces and Mrs Joyce Ugbodaga, serving as Secretary to the Committee.

The panel which has 90 days to submit its reports, is expected to, among other Terms of Reference, to carry out the following assignments:

“To receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant; To advise on compensation or restitution to the victims, or where the victim has been killed- to the family of the victim, based on a condition which shall be clearly laid out by the Committee and To ensure that compensation is paid within 14 days of the decision to compensate”.

Other terms of reference for the panel are: “To recommend and direct the Attorney General to immediately prosecute all persons responsible for the various crimes committed. To recommend measures to forestall reoccurrences in the future and to make any other recommendations to government in furtherance of the mandate of this Committee.”

All hearings of the panel, the statement added would be open to the general public, just as it encouraged all interested persons to send their complaints, petitions and suggestions to the Committee.

“The Edo State government fully ascribes to the ideals of the #EndSARS movement, which is driven by the desire for a new Nigeria, within which no man or woman is oppressed, and within which all can realise their true potentials”, the state government reaffirmed, positing that the “reform and repositioning of the Nigerian Police Force is an integral part of this move.”

The statement, therefore, called on the Federal Government “to speedily intervene and take immediate and concrete measures to strengthen the Nigerian Police Force, and ensure that all officers and men conduct themselves in a humane and efficient manner, in alignment with international best practices.”

