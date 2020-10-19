EndSARS: Six die, houses, vehicles set ablaze as protesters, hoodlums engage in Abuja

No fewer than six people were said to have died at popular Apo Mechanic Village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following clashes between #EndSARS protesters and yet to be identified hoodlums.

Houses, vehicles and shops were also set ablaze, according to the Tribune Online‘s findings.

Witnesses said trouble started when some miscreants appeared and accosted the peaceful protesters at Kabusa village junction down to Apo market.

It was further gathered that the demonstrators resisted the invaders who came with all manner of dangerous weapons, and instead of retreating from the scene, they (intruders) were bent on committing mischief, beginning burning vehicles on the road.

Findings further revealed that the incident was said to have been extended to the mechanic village, where the hoodlums also attacked many people, burning shops and property within their reach.

According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, the shop and vehicle owners who felt aggrieved by the actions of the hoodlums, went berserk and started engaging the hoodlums which later resulted to the death of six persons.

