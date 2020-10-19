Lagos orders closure of schools over #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State government has shut down all schools, directing all students in public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels in the state to stay at home.

It took the decision on Monday evening following the tension already generated by the ongoing anti- SARS protests rocking the state and the country at large.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the directive, saying the indefinite closure is for the safety of students and staff members and parents.

About two hours earlier, the ministry told Tribune Online in an exclusive interview that it was only waiting for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to approve the closure proposal already sent to his office.

Mrs Adefisayo, however, said in a statement made available by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, that the lives of students and school workers, as well as parents, would not be put in danger just because of school.

She advised the parents to keep an eye on their children by not allowing them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

She also asked various schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning such as radio, television and online media as they had been doing since COVID-19 outbreak.

She said a new date of resumption for all classes would be announced as soon as the situation warrants such.

