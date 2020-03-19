Emirates invests $1bn customers entertainment

The present frontline position being enjoyed by Emirates airlines is no doubt traced to its ability to go to any length ‘to spoil’ Its customers at whatever cost just for the purpose of keeping them.

This has become obvious as the UAE airline continues to research on how to make customers enjoy value for the fares they pay through the different foods no wines they are served onboard the airline’s flights to all the destinations they operate to.

Confirming this last weekend, the airline regional manager for West Africa, Afzal Parambil while speaking at a wine tasting event held by the airline in Lagos last weekend said the airline has already invested $1 billion on its wine programmes for the satisfaction of its customers.

This came just as the airline has announced that it has 7.4 million bottles of wines currently stored in its cellar in Burgundy, France some of which will only be served in 2037.

According to Parambil, Emirates since 2006 had served 2.2 million bottles of champagne and wines on board the First Class and Business Class while 2.6 million bottles had been served in the Economy Class.

The choices of wines served on the airline’s flights are done to suit the type of foods that re served on board.

His words: “We choose wines that are versatile, which means they’re easy to pair with the wide range of meals on our menus. We serve 80 different champagnes, wines and ports on our flights on an average day in all classes across our international network. We source our wines from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and USA.

“Our team of wine connoisseurs build direct relationships with some of the world’s most prestigious vineyards to handpick and secure the most exclusive and rare wines for our customers.