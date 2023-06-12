The George Uboh Whistleblowers Network (GUWN), a Civil Society Organization, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enforce and enhance the whistleblower policy initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

They emphasized that the whistleblowers’ office should not be placed within any ministry to avoid conflicts of interest. Additionally, they called for the appointment of a capable and passionate individual with firsthand experience of whistleblowing and the ability to protect whistleblowers from reprisals and provide appropriate compensation.

Dr George Uboh, Chairman of the Network, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his government’s bravery in apprehending a biased Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor responsible for unprecedented crimes against the Nigerian masses.

While media reports have covered post-arrest corruption allegations against Emefiele, no Nigerian had previously dared to criticize him. GUWN had exposed Emefiele’s involvement in forex fraud amounting to over $3 billion USD through letters sent to him on April 1, 2019.

“On May 15, 2019, the day Emefiele appeared before the Senate for screening and clearance for his second tenure, I was arrested in my Maitama office. I was detained for 101 days for defamation of Emefiele’s rotten character. The then-Chief Judge, FCT Ishaq Bello refused to hear my bail application. DIG Mike Ogbizi verbally denied me bail after I fulfilled the administrative bail granted to me by his men at Force CID.”

The GUWN was acknowledged as the whistleblower, and the Ministry of Justice was requested to inform the Ministry of Finance about the legal action taken to recover and remit the sum of $25.6 billion. There are letters from the CBN, under Godwin Emefiele’s leadership, to MTN and its bankers imposing fines totalling $8.1 billion for the same fraud allegation of $25.6 billion.

According to the Network, Emefiele’s report is self-serving because CBN officials were deeply involved in the fake Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs), which originated from the CBN and formed the basis of the fraud allegation. They argue that the correct figure is $25,698,363,716.40, as investigated by an experienced bank fraud examiner.

“The collateral loss to Nigeria, if Emefiele had pushed for the prosecution and implementation of the extant CBN regulation, is $25,698,363,716.40 multiplied by 10, which amounts to $256,983,637,164. The actual and collateral losses total $282,682,000,880.40,” he added.

