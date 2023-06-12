The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Wale Abas, has presented the sum of N33.2 million cheques to the families of officers who died during the line of duty.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Bright Edafe and made available to journalists in the state.

The total amount contained in the check was N33,275,840, according to the statement.

The statement affirmed that the cheques issued on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman were parts of the Group Life Assurance, Group Personal Accident, and IGP Family Welfare Insurance Schemes.

While presenting the money, CP Abass said the money would go a long way to boost the family by letting them know that the force did not forget the sacrifices of their kin.

In appreciation, one of the beneficiaries thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture shown to them and assured him that the money will be spent judiciously.

