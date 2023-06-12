Comrade Amitolu Shittu, a pro-democracy activist and President of the Committee for Democracy and Rights of the People called on governments across the country to cease funding the annual June 12th Celebration.

He claimed that 60 per cent of the approved funds for the program are usually embezzled by civil servants. Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, he expressed his concern that governments should refrain from providing money to civil servants for the celebration, as they use this money to manipulate activists and undermine the significance of the event.

Amitolu cautioned against the commercialization of the June 12th Celebration, highlighting that the involvement of funds leads to corruption, with civil servants exploiting Democracy Day for personal gain instead of honouring its roots as a day for political activists.

Regarding President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Amitolu expressed optimism about his ability to strengthen the country. However, he warned against distractions that could hinder his performance in power.

He stated, “I have absolute confidence that President Bola Tinubu will deliver because he knows the terrain. This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that we have a core politician elected as President.”

As a product of the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, Amitolu believed that Tinubu could not afford to fail given his understanding of the challenges and his preparedness for the job. He urged Tinubu not to let undemocratic elements distract him.

Furthermore, while analyzing the democratic laws passed by the National Assembly since its inception, the human rights activist criticized lawmakers, asserting that most of their laws are anti-people.

According to him, these laws are designed either to further their own aspirations or to inflict hardship on the masses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…





95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…