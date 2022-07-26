Embrace AU’s ‘silencing the gun’ report, Reps task FG

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fully embrace and adopt the report of the ‘Silencing the Guns’ project aimed at silencing all illegal weapons in Africa, and as well to ensure relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) key into the roadmap.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir, at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase.

The House also urged the office of the National Security Adviser to fully adopt the report and passed it down to other relevant Security Agencies.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker noted that “Silencing the Guns 2030” is a flagship roadmap project adopted in Lusaka, Zambia in 2016 by the African Union with the aim of realising a Conflict-Free Africa by the year 2030.

He also noted that the concept of silencing guns is borne out of the observation that the African Continent is the scene of numerous violent conflicts that make the desired economic and political integration of the continent difficult.

According to him “as part of the AU’s Agenda 2063, the AU sought to ensure that Africa is characterized by peace, political tolerance and good governance; Concerned that initially, the roadmap was to be achieved by 2020 of which the Continent fell short and the goal was further extended to 2030; Cognizant that peace and security matters across Africa are interwoven and the Continent cannot afford to further miss the 2030 set target,” he said

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance.

The campaign aims to promote the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts in Africa, by targeting ways to silence all illegal weapons on the continent. In December 2020 the African Union decided to extend the initiative until 2030.

