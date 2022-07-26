Reps extend timeline for Special Ad-hoc Committee probing fuel subsidy regime

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, resolved to extend the mandate of the Special Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the petroleum products subsidy regime.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Fulata, in line with Order 1, Rule 1(2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“The House notes that the Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime was constituted on 31 June 2002 with the mandate to investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime in Nigeria to cover the periods from 2013-2021.

“The House also notes that the current administration has adopted a policy known as Direct Sales Direct Purchase

(DSDP)/Swap Arrangement whereby crude oil is swapped for equivalent refined petroleum products while the other bye-products from the refined crude oil are not accounted for.

“The House is concerned that the Committee’s mandate was restricted to the periods 2013-2021 whereas most of the industry players claimed that they are not part of the DSDP arrangement within the periods of the Committee’s mandate.

“The House is disturbed that between January to June 2022, the government has spent about N1.545 trillion naira on subsidies, a period some of these industry players are involved in the DSDP contract.

“The House is constraint that the Committee cannot extend the time to cover the periods outside its mandate,” he noted.

However, the House resolved to discharge the Committee on Information Technology and Commerce of the bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Startup bill, 2022 which was referred to it on March 22, 2022.

In the same vein, the House discharged the Committee on Commerce on the Chartered Institute of Development

Studies and Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2020, referred to it on May 19, 2021.

To this end, the House resolved to commit the same to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

In his lead debate, Hon Fulata said: “The House is aware that the Committees are yet to present Reports on the Bills, contrary to the provisions of Order 17, Rule 3(g) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, to wit: “Any matter referred to any Committee shall be treated within 30 days, otherwise the Committee shall stand discharged after 60 days and the matter committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.”