EKSU gets more programmes accreditated by NUC

Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, says the National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to the institution to run more undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate of Information, Corporate Affairs of EKSU, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

According to Olofinmuagun, the undergraduate programmes are: Law, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Geology and Psychology.

Others are: Building and Woodwork Technology Education; Christian Religious Studies, Electrical/Electronic Technology Education, and Metal Auto Mechanic Technology Education, Arabic Studies, Islamic Studies, and Philosophy.

The postgraduate programmes are: Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Personnel Management, and Public Administration.

ALSO READ: Facebook building undersea cable around Africa to boost internet access

Olofinmuagun said that the approval was conveyed to the university through a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor by Dr Maryam Sali, Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, NUC.

He said the accreditation for the programmes was conducted by the Commission in October/November 2019.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Edward Olanipekun lauded the commission for accrediting the programmes and assured the NUC that the university would not compromise academic standards.

NAN

