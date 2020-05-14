The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has commenced online training in compliance with the Federal Government’s directives to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued from the rector’s office said the foremost aviation college commenced training activities in order to ensure continuation while maintaining the restrictions and social distancing order.

While stating that the college had developed Online Virtual Learning (OVL) system for the conduct of theoretical knowledge-based subjects, the rector in the statement further disclosed that the training will be online real-time led by instructors and will be an interactive session.

The Online Virtual Learning training activities according to the college began early this month with mandatory attendance by participants.

The college had Thursday 26th March 2020 suspended all training as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story