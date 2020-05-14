Six opposition party members arrested for distributing face masks in Cameroon market

Six members of Cameroon’s opposition party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), have been arrested for distributing face masks and hand sanitisers in the capital, Yaoundé.

The six men were picked up at the Mokolo market, one of the largest in the country.

Opposition activists say that the arrests were politically motivated.

But police say that those arrested on Tuesday were involved in an “illegal campaign”.

The MRC had launched a fundraising initiative in early April to raise money for the fight against coronavirus, but it was banned by the authorities.

MRC spokesman Bibou Nissack has described the arrests as a charade designed to stop the party from helping Cameroonians battle the pandemic.

Two senior officials of the party have also been summoned to present themselves to police in the capital.

Christian Penda Ekoka, who headed the fundraiser, and Alain Fogue Tedom, the MRC’s treasurer, are accused of continuing to operate an initiative deemed illegal.

(BBC)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story