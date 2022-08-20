Effects and remedy for inconsistency in name pattern

The plurality of names given to individuals in this part of the world is an issue to be careful about as a result of the dangers associated with inconsistencies in name patterns.

The need to maintain a consistent pattern of names cannot be overemphasized especially when a child begins to get major documents such as birth certificates and the child begins to enrol in major examinations starting from the primary school level.

A vivid example of the consequence of inconsistent use of names is the disqualification of the APC Bayelsa state governor-elect, David Lyon, on the basis of irregularities in the names that appeared on the documents of his deputy governor, Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The name that appeared on Biobarakuma Degi- Eriemienyo’s school leaving certificate was Adeyi-Eremienyo while he had Degi-Eremienyo on his GCE certificate. These inconsistencies in name pattern and other issues raised by the court made the governor-elect and his deputy lose an already won election.

It is best to avoid inconsistency in name patterns as the implications that come with this inconsistency at times can be gross.

In order to help you avoid difficulties that arise as a result of inconsistency in name pattern either as a parent, educator, student or individual, below are things you should take note of and warnings you should adhere strictly to.

1. Stick to the names on your birth certificate

As parents, regardless of the numerous names your child gets at birth, it is important you choose a maximum of the names that you want your child to be known with and registered on his or her documents.

The names you choose should be strictly followed for all of your child’s documents. Avoid the urge to change the names or even the arrangement. A slight change in the pattern of your names can cause you a lot of challenges than you can ever imagine.

For instance, if your names on the birth certificate are Oyeleke Joanna, do not for any reason change the arrangement on another document to Joanna Oyeleke or add an extra name to it.

The reason for this advice is because there are several individuals who you bear similar names with and the only means of differentiating the individuals is through the way your name is arranged or the exception of a name so if you just change the pattern of your name as you want, you risk losing your identity.

2. National recognition of name order begins with O level certificate

It should be known that the official recognition of your name order begins with your O-level certificates.

Thus, parents and educators should ensure that their students and wards know that whatever name order they register in their O’Level exams is what they should start having across all documents of identification henceforth.





So, to avoid inconsistency in name patterns, it is important you stick to the name order in your O-level certificates.

3. Avoid and correct errors in the spelling of your name early

For individuals with names that have a variety of spellings, it is important you ensure that your name is correctly spelt in all of your documents. Having documents of identification with issues of differences in spelling can also be likened to inconsistency in name patterns.

4. Make all changes in the name official

At times, certain needs arise that require one to change one’s name, in such instances, it is important you follow the due process required for a change of name by making all changes official.

The process required for a name change in this country is for such individuals to get a court affidavit followed by a newspaper publication. Copies of the original newspaper that carries the publication are thus used as evidence in case issues regarding inconsistencies of name is raised in the future.

5. Know the acceptable name order in your country

In Nigeria, the acceptable order for writing your name for official purposes is your surname or last name first, followed by your first name and other names.

Individuals should get accustomed to this pattern and stick to it for all their documentation like NIN, BVN, voters card, international passport, driver’s license, and every official document should reflect this.

Parents and educators should also educate their wards on this and ensure strict compliance.

The need to avoid inconsistencies in name patterns cannot be overemphasized as your name is your identity and should be treated with a sense of delicacy.

Since you now understand better how to avoid inconsistency in name patterns, you can also read up on mistakes to avoid when naming your business

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE