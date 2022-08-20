Forget ‘giveaway’, here are 7 uncommon ways to be generous

According to Steve Goodier, money is not the only commodity that is fun to give. We can give time, we can give our expertise, we can give our love, or simply give a smile. What does that cost? The point is that none of us can ever run out of something worthwhile to give.

Charity most times goes beyond the conventional ways people give and it is important that the motive guiding this act is a genuine one.

There are certain unconventional ways you can give to charity without necessarily making a public show of your act towards humanity as according to Mother Teresa, It is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.

Discussed in this article are unconventional ways you can exercise charity.

1. Meet a need in your environment or locality

In our country, there are a lot of needs in various localities that have not been met as a result of poor governance. Finding and meeting such needs in your locality without a public display of your philanthropic act is one of the unconventional ways of exercising charity.

You can fix a street light, create a borehole in places with poor water supply, fill potholes on the road, paying people to work on drainage in your environment, and so on.

2. Lend money to people and have them pay at a convenient time

With the downturn in the country’s economy, a lot of people struggle with meeting their daily needs as a result of delay in payment of salaries, irregular income, unforeseen circumstances, and so on.

If you’re financially buoyant, you can lend out money to reliable individuals around you who need financial help and have them pay back at a convenient time without interest.

Alternatively, you can give out monetary gifts to individuals in need just as a means of supporting them. This sure is an unconventional way of showing charity.

3. Provision of medical aids

You don’t need to form a charity organization or a nongovernmental organisation before you can give medical aid. And you don’t necessarily have to get to the hospital before you can also give medical aids.

There are people around you who can’t even afford to go to the hospital when they are sick, there are people with disabilities who need equipment such as wheelchairs, glasses, and others to aid their lives as persons living with disabilities.





Lending a helping hand to this category of people around you and within your locality is definitely an unconventional way of exercising charity.

4. Taking your junior colleagues and domestic staff on lunch

Another way you can unconventionally exercise charity is by taking your junior colleagues and non-administrative workers such as gateman, cleaners, etc. at work or your domestic staffs at home on lunch.

A show of charity doesn’t have to be in terms of money, putting a smile on people’s faces in whatever way you can is a good and unconventional way of showing charity.

A lunch with your junior colleagues and domestic staff will in no small way brighten their faces as they can save the money for that day’s lunch for something else.

5. Attend to the needs of people close to you

The conventional way of showing charity in our country is such that we leave the needs of people close to us unattended and go out to meet the needs of outsiders.

This is not really a good idea as the needs of people closer to us should be of primary importance to us before extending this show of life to others.

So, identifying and meeting the needs of people close to you is an uncommon way of showing charity.

6. Provision of training and employment opportunities

With the daily increase in the number of unemployed people in the country, provision of training opportunities and subsequent employment without a public display is an uncommon way to go about charity.

You can empower people, youths, especially with different skills and then give them the capital to start up their business. This act of charity not only helps the empowered individuals but also individuals who are dependent on them and generations to come.

7. Giving of clothes and other household items

Giving out some of the unused wears that are still in good condition or buying new wears and clothing materials for less privileged people around you is another unconventional way of showing charity.

You can also give other household items and provisions to those who really need it in your surroundings.

Giving out to charity is the best way to go especially with the downturn in the nation’s economy. Just remember that you don’t need to give the conventional way and you don’t need to make a public display of your act of charity.

It is not all about how much you give but how much love you put into giving.

