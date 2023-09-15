Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has stated the outage is gradually being restored to South East.

Head Corporate Communication, EEDC Emeka Ezeh in a statement on Thursday in Awka announced to customers that energy supply is gradually being restored after the total system collapse.

According to him, Awada Transmission station, Onitsha has been restored and our Awada, Osamala, 3-3, Army Barracks, Nnewi-Orba, and Obosi 33KV feeders and the PPI and IUNT 11KV outgoing feeders have received supply so far in Anambra State.

He also stated that the Ugwuaji Transmission station has equally received supply and Gariki 33KV feeder has been restored so far.

“New-Haven Transmission station has received supply and Kingsway 33KV Line 1 and Power-House 11KV outgoing feeder have been restored so far.

Agu-Awka Transmission station received supply but is presently placed on station services only.

Kindly note that restoration after system collapse is gradual to avoid further collapse or challenges.

Restoration is ongoing and we appeal to our customers in locations that are yet to be restored to be patient as all hands are on deck.

EEDC remains committed to delivering improved services to her esteemed customers” he said.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation gathered that at about 7:23 pm power was restored across the three major cities, Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi, respectively.

