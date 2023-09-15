THE Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the commission would commence the completion of the 2023 Easter pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan on September 18.

Reverend Pam made this known recently at a press briefing with journalists in his office in Abuja, where the NCPC boss explained that the Easter pilgrimage exercise of the commission was put on hold due to operational reasons.

He further disclosed that the intending pilgrims from Bayelsa, Lagos, Imo, the FCT and self-sponsored pilgrims had been mobilised for the exercise.

Reverend Pam thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the commencement of the completion of the Easter pilgrimage exercise, while lauding him for his support to the commission.

The NCPC boss seized the opportunity of the interactive session with the media to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which validated his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

According to him, “The victory of the president is the victory for all Nigerians and lovers of democracy.”

He commended the judiciary for their tenacity and boldness to deliver such landmark judgment.

The NCPC boss also commended the opposition presidential candidates for seeking redress in the court and urged them to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship and accept defeat in good faith so that the country could move forward.

Pam also hinted that the commission intends to partner with the Federal Ministry of Tourism to develop and promote Christian holy sites in the country.

He averred that the country has some important Christian holy sites which should be developed for in-bound tourism.

He further explained that during the courtesy visit of the new Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola-Ade John, to the NCPC recently, she sought the collaboration of the commission in actualising the feat.





