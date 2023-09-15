All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has been urged to be fair in the distribution of resources to the federation components in order to encourage states to sustain prompt remittance of tax collected from the States.

The assertion was made by the Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir during an interaction with a delegation of Federal Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Thursday at the Government House, Bauchi.

The Governor further advocated for equity in the distribution of the resources accruing from the federation account while reacting to what he described as “limited share the state is receiving from federation account despite being prompt in tax remittance.”

Bala Mohammed however acknowledged the efforts by the Commission for the upward review of the state’s allocation expressing concern about the growing population in the state due to the influx of migration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from trouble areas.

While explaining that the country can only survive through adequate revenue generation, the Governor assured that the state would not be parasitic by constantly enjoying revenue without contributing in areas of mobilization.

He also announced plans to set up a functional cash flow system that will ensure smooth and efficient remittance of state’s taxes to the Federation Account.

Bala Mohammed also observed that, the cash flow system will go a long way in paving way for his administration to settle all the tax liabilities inherited from the previous administrations.

He said that since coming on board, his administration deemed it necessary to look at the best ways of making meaningful contributions to the federation account through compliance with tax remittance guidelines.

According to him, “We are privileged to receive you today. The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission has been doing well especially ensuring justice and equity in the disbursement of funds to tiers of government. As a Governor heading a sub-national, I have the responsibility to ensure adequate remittance of revenue to federation.”

The governor therefore reassured of the readiness of the state government to work with Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to achieve the desired objectives to enhance revenue generation for execution of developmental projects.

On his part, leader of the delegation and Federal Commissioner RMAFC Gombe State Office, Kabiru Muhammad Usman described the state’s contribution in revenue generation as commendable and called on others to emulate.





According to him the Commission which is blocking revenue leakages and monitoring compliance by the revenue generating agencies assured that the state would soon harvest dividends of its effort.

The Leader of the Delegation also said that Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission is working round the clock to discharge its responsibilities for economic development.

According to him, “Your Excellency, Bauchi State and in particular, your administration is doing well in tax remittance. We will continue to support you to succeed in that regard.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE