Education must be skill-driven ― OAUSTECH VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) Okitipupa, Ondo State, Prof Temi Ologunrisa, has advocated for a skill driven educational system in Nigeria, saying this remains the best way of developing the educational sector of the country.

Ologunrisa who stated this during the visit of the Akoko youths to the institution called for synergy of the stakeholders in the educational sector and the government for the sector to attain the 21st-century skill-driven system.

According to him, the era of theories without significant practical knowledge and training had gone advocating for the skill-driven educational system

He said: “Education must be focused, skill-driven, and sustainable to meet the 21st-century ideals, and this can only be achieved if the government and other stakeholders mean well for the teeming youths in the country.

“There is no problem that is insurmountable. I left my comfort zone to take up this job to help people, touch lives, and make changes.

“The university under my watch will introduce more academic and postgraduate programmes to grow students’ population. We will run certificate and diploma courses in data processing.





“This is in addition to degree courses in Basic Medical Sciences, Management Science, Marine Science and Technologies, Environmental Studies, and professional postgraduate programmes.

“We will make our students bilingual by teaching and issuing them certificates of proficiency in the French Language.”

