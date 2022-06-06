Equites investors earn N96bn as NGX opens week bullish

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) begins the week on a positive note as investors recouped N96 billion from the loss recorded during the last week’s trading.

Specifically, the market capitalisation added 0.13 per cent to close at N28.61 trillion from N28.52 trillion it commenced trading for the day.

The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 178.22 absolute points to close at 53,086.46 as against the previous 52,908.24.

A total of 32 stocks made up the price movement list. While 19 equities appreciated in price, 13 others declined.

Conoil Plc led on the gainers’ chart with N2.90 or 9.97 per cent. From its opening value of N29.10, it closed trading for the day at N32.00 per share.

Phamadeko Plc added 15 kobo or 9.38 per cent to close at N1.75 per share; Learn Africa was up 19 kobo or 8.72 per cent to close at N2.37 per share; FTN Cocoa trailed with two kobo or 5.88 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.


ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CHAMS Plc came last on the top five ranking with 0.01 or 4.17 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share.

Conversely, Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table with 6.25 per cent. It commenced trading from 32 kobo to close at 30 kobo per share.

ABC Transport Plc dipped two kobo or 6.06 per cent to close at 31 kobo per share, Unilever Plc lost 45 kobo or 3.01 per cent to close at N14.50 per share, AIICI Insurance Plc was down by two kobo or 2.94 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank Plc accorded worse stock performer in the top five rankings having shed two kobo or 2.22 per cent to close at 88 kobo per share.

All sectorial indices closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, and NGX Consumer Goods sectors that shed 0.42 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Analysis of market activities on Monday showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 164.04 per cent. A total of 755.62 million shares valued at N8.90 billion were exchanged in 4,297 deals. FBN Holdings led the volume and value charts with 610.41 million units traded in deals worth N6.78 billion.

