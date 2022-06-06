APC convention: Appeal Court  stops National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has issued an order restraining the National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates at the ongoing convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Haruna Tsammani also restrained the enforcement of the judgment of a Federal High Court in Kano delivered on June 3 granting the enforcement of amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

An ex-parte application by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, moved by A.A. Popoola and Karma Fagbemi, had pleaded with the appellate court to stay the execution of the judgment of the high court delivered by Justice A.M. Liman in suit number FHC/KN/CS/137/2022 permitting Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, Hon. Habila Sani, Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, the Senate, the Speaker of House of Representatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the amendment.





Justice Tsammani further ordered the service of processes of the order by substituted means against the parties in the matter and adjourned hearing of the motion on notice for stay of execution till June 9.

The APC chairman had contended that Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act on statutory delegates participation in the primary, which amendment was still pending the President’s assent was not in conflict with Section 223 of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 and Article 20(iv) of the APC Constitution.

The APC chairman had further contended that the suit was filed in Kano on May 24 without joining the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as the Chief Law Officer of the federation.

The party said its constitution recognises two categories of statutory delegates, being elected and non-elected delegates.