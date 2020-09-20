Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is having a good show at the monolithic Edo Central Senatorial District, peopled by the Ishan (Esan) in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

The PDP candidate is leading his All Progressive Congress, (APC) rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by a wide margin.

In Esan South-East LGA for instance, while PDP polled 10, 565 votes, APC scored 9, 237 votes.

The result from Esan Central put PDP at 10,963 as against the 6,719 votes by APC.

The situation is not different in Igueben the LGA of the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, where PDP polled 7,870 votes, leaving APC with 5,199 votes.

In Esan North-East of Uromi, PDP scored 13,579 and APC had 6,559 votes.

Another major upset for the APC is the result from Uhumwonde in Edo South Senatorial District, from where the Edo Progressive Movement,( EPM), a pressure group that superintended the exit of Obaseki from the party, emanated.

While APC garnered 5,972 votes from the council, Obaseki’s PDP had 10,022 votes.

From the five LGAs above, PDP is leading its rival APC with a wide margin of 19, 313 votes.

The results, especially from the Esan speaking area of the state, confirmed that the late Chief Anthony Anenih’s enclave remains traditionally PDD.

In Edo politics, the battlegrounds have always been Edo South, with seven LGAs and Edo North which has six LGAs.

While Edo south is hundred per cent Bini, Edo North is a mixed bag of Etsako, Owan, Akoko Edo and the Uneme clan, all coming together to form the Afemai.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.