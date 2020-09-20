Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, battled his estranged godfather and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the soul of the Etsako West Local Government Area in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

The result from the LGA shows that while APC polled 26,140 votes, Shaibu garnered 17,959, for the PDP. Both men are from the same Uzaire clan of Etsako. The summary of the result is as shown below: Results for Etsako West LGA:

Total accredited voters – 48,846

Total registered voters – 158,899

AA – 10

ADC – 113

ADP – 184

APC – 26,140

APGA – 17

APM – 3

APP – 5

LP – 12

NNP – 19

NRM – 39

PDP – 17,959

SDP – 18

YPP – 11

ZLP – 9

Total valid votes – 44,539

Total rejected votes – 2,828

Total votes cast – 47,367

