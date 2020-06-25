Edo University promotes 3 to professorial cadre

THREE lecturers in the Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State, have been promoted to the rank of professor. These are Dr. Simon Olufemi Abifarin of the Department of Public and International Law; Dr. David Umoru of the Department of Economics and Dr. Dawood Omolumen Egbefo of the Department of History & International Studies.

The vice chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, who announced the new promotions in a virtual Senate meeting held on the 16th of June, 2020, said the exercise was in line with the university’s culture of promoting excellence, hard work and dedication to duty.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the institution, Mr Betcher Ekhosuhun, the vice chancellor congratulated the newly promoted staff for their hard work and contributions to the development of the university, and charged others to commit themselves to hard work, adding that the university management would always reward hard work and dedication to duty.

Edo University, Iyamho, is currently in session online via its CANVAS Learning Management System despite the COVID -19 Pandemic in order to be able to graduate students in line with the university’s calendar.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story

APC, PDP Scramble For Yoruba Land

THERE is a gradual buildup to replicatiing the 2003 scenario that existed in the South-West. It will be recalled that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 1999, had mustered all resources towards routing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the main opposition party from Yoruba land. Leading the PDP forces … Read Full Story

If Igbo Don’t Get Presidency In 2023… —Ezeife

I want to restate my position clearly. Nobody will just dash anybody the presidency. As it is, there is a rotation for north/south. So far, the north has dominated the presidency. But it has come to the south too. The west from the south has produced president. The South-South from the south has produced president… Read Full Story