Edo poll: INEC worried over conflicting court orders, litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large.

Though INEC noted that disruptions of scheduled election activities and processes were at a huge cost to the nation, the commission, however, maintained that it will continue to comply with orders and judgments from properly constituted courts.

INEC’s position was contained in a statement issued by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Mr Festus Okoye, after the commission’s meeting held on Tuesday.

Among other decisions reached at the meeting was a mandate for all parties to conduct their primaries, resolve all attendant disputes by Saturday and submit the list of their validly nominated candidates by next Monday.

“Political parties should note that the organisation and scheduling of various activities and processes leading to the conduct of elections are complex and involve extensive and careful planning and any disruption of these processes comes at a huge cost to the nation.

“The spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating therefrom can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections.

“The Commission is closely monitoring the cases arising from the administration of political parties, the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.

“This notwithstanding, the Commission restates its avowed commitment to continue to obey all orders and judgements from properly constituted courts in accordance with the rule of law.

“The Commission notes that the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising therefrom will end on Saturday, 27th June 2020, while the submission of the list of candidates the parties propose to sponsor at the election and affidavits of validly nominated candidates will close at 6 pm on Monday, 29th June 2020,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the commission has said it will, on Thursday, upload on its website, the recently approved code of conduct and rules of engagement to guide security officials on electoral duty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs

The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj

Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

Presidency Congratulates Ize-Iyamu Over Emergence As APC Candidate

The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory as the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)… Read Full Story

Reps Probe Multi-Trillion Naira SDGs, GEEP, Social Investment Projects

House of Representatives will next week flag-off the nationwide investigation into the multi-trillion naira projects implemented under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis —UN •Says small and medium-size enterprises may not recover

THE United Nations (UN) has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented jobs crisis across the world; while almost all workers and businesses have been affected by lockdown measures… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Livelihoods Of Over 55 Million Domestic Workers At Risk —ILO

AS a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said the livelihoods of more than 55 million domestic workers are at risk… Read Full Story