On the African child

The African child; vulnerable and completely neglected, products of circumstances. They are abused and vulnerable to diverse unfriendly situations: kidnapping, street hawking, trafficking, defilement, early marriage, female genital mutilation and diverse forms of abuse.

Yet, they are our hearts’ desire, God’s given gifts to be cherished and catered for. Let’s show them love and affection.

Let’s provide them with appropriate learning materials and moral trainings for them to assume their rightful positions as future leaders because they are our present joy and future hope. A nation that neglects its young folk toys with a gloomy future.

All stakeholders must rise up to fight for the plight of the African child. It should be our ultimate concern. Let’s awake from our slumber and start caring for the African child because a nation develops by the quality of its young folks.

Fatai Adewuyi

08130851574.

