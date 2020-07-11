The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that issue-based campaigns should be focused on from political parties participating in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo gubernatorial polls.

This is just as CUPP said the two elections were critical for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman Contact and Mobilisation and Member Steering Committee of CUPP, Reverend Olusegun Peters

The statement said “it is time to imbibe politics without bitterness and rancour in the nation’s electioneering so as not to overheat the polity still recovering from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need for transparency in these elections cannot be overemphasised as we systematically consolidate on the gains of our representative governance.”

On rigging and electoral malpractices, the CUPP said “the era of rigging, vote buying, over-voting, ballot snatching, falsification of results and brigandage is over as Nigerians are now politically wiser and want their votes to count and mandate respected.

“This is the only way we can deepen, strengthen and sustain the nation’s constitutional rule as obtainable in advanced democracies including nascent democracies like Ghana. The nation’s electoral system must be sanitized and redirected to the path of progress, development and advancement.

“For decades, past and present governments have treated electoral crimes with kid’s gloves. It is time to prosecute all those involved in electoral crimes and their sponsors as a deterrent to those who might contemplate this crime against the fatherland.

“It is time to constitute, inaugurate and commence Electoral Offences Tribunal. This will give a strong sign to election riggers and their collaborators that the game is over as the law is no respecter of persons,” the statement added.