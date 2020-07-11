Magu’s security details withdrawn

By Lanre Adewole | Lagos, Muhammad Sabiu | Kaduna and Saliu Gbadamosi | Abuja
Magu, security details

A source in the EFCC informed Saturday Tribune that the police authorities withdrew Magu’s security details and ordered them to return to their normal duties. “The police have withdrawn Mr Magu’s security details and ordered them to return to their normal duties. The directive was given today (Friday),” the source said. This happened same day Magu’s suspension was formally confirmed by the Justice Minister, Malami, through his Special Assistant on Media and  Public Relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

Malami stated that President Buhari approved the suspension which, according to him, was meant to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the presidential investigation panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

The minister also said that Buhari had also approved that the Director of Operations at the anti-graft agency, Mohammed  Umar, should take over the headship of the commission pending the conclusion of Magu’s ongoing investigation.

 

