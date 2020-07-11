Magu’s security details withdrawn

A source in the EFCC informed Saturday Tribune that the police authorities withdrew Magu’s security details and ordered them to return to their normal duties. “The police have withdrawn Mr Magu’s security details and ordered them to return to their normal duties. The directive was given today (Friday),” the source said. This happened same day Magu’s suspension was formally confirmed by the Justice Minister, Malami, through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

Malami stated that President Buhari approved the suspension which, according to him, was meant to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the presidential investigation panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

The minister also said that Buhari had also approved that the Director of Operations at the anti-graft agency, Mohammed Umar, should take over the headship of the commission pending the conclusion of Magu’s ongoing investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story