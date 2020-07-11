Magu writes IGP, demands release from detention

The suspended Meanwhile, Magu, on Friday, wrote the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding that he be granted bail.
This is just as security details attached to the embattled acting EFCC chairman has been withdrawn.
Magu ’s lawyer, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo was reported to have made the bail demand in a letter to the IGP.
The suspended EFCC boss has remained in custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, since his arrest on Monday by a combined team of the State Security Service and the police.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER. SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK