Magu writes IGP, demands release from detention

The suspended Meanwhile, Magu, on Friday, wrote the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding that he be granted bail.

This is just as security details attached to the embattled acting EFCC chairman has been withdrawn.

Magu ’s lawyer, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo was reported to have made the bail demand in a letter to the IGP.

The suspended EFCC boss has remained in custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, since his arrest on Monday by a combined team of the State Security Service and the police.

